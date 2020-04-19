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** SMART 5G & NANO TECHNOLOGY COMBINED WITH WUHAN CORONAVIRUS VACCINES WILL BE UTILIZED TO CULL HUMANITY** David Icke – London Real - (CENSORED) Part 4/5
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207 views • April 19, 2020
** S.M.A.R.T. – Secret, Militarized, Armaments in Residential, Technology
** 5G is SMART Technology - THE GLOBALIST’S ULTIMATE KILLING MACHINE
** IT’S TIME TO GET RID OF THE SMART 5G KILL GRID
**5G technology uses the same phased array antennas used on fighter aircraft. These antennas allow the operator, be it human or AI, to designate and lock onto a target, through facial recognition, vaccine RFID patch or cell phone location. Designated lower power settings and different frequencies can trigger release of vaccine administered Nano contaminant pathogens throughout the body that trigger symptoms that appear to be virus induced. When set to maximum power the operator can cook any living creature through the use of multiple microwave antennas and heat a human body from the inside out like a hot dog in a microwave oven. Truly the ultimate killing machine
**5G technology also uses the pulsed mechanism of electroporation, and the Wuhan/Coronavirus outbreak is in the same area that 5G was introduced in China. DNA damaging vaccines will be mandatorily introduced worldwide. 5G pulsed waves enable any pollutants to penetrate the body more easily and give the appearance of a viral infection. This whole thing is a hoax, another fake pandemic on the way.
This is all about the vaccines!
** Nano-weapons: Tomorrow’s Global Security Threat
(GregBonadies) - North Carolina State University
Nano-weapons may be constructed by applying a combination of techniques and materials to produce a nanometer mechanical device or inorganic nano-materials or bio-materials that could interact with, and potentially damage or otherwise alter, a number of different biological or non-biological systems.
Such a broad definition encompasses such diverse potential weapons as bacterium-scale self-replicating mechanical robots that can be targeted to destroy individuals, groups or ecosystems by literally consuming them (ecophagy) and micro-miniature “submarines” that can inject genetic material into cells to destabilize cell reproduction and cause “rapid genetic mutations/recombinations to avoid the body’s immune system response.”
Nano-weapons include a variety of agents that may be designed to kill or maim human beings, animals, crops, or attack any of the many environmental systems composing the earth’s fragile ecosystem. Nano-poisons could be delivered to individual, small group or large group targets, not only to kill or disable, but could also be used to trigger specific brain functions or neural patterns thus effecting a form of mind control, for example, by reducing aggressive impulses or rendering victims pliable and subservient. “Nano mind erasers” could modify or even erase a person’s memory by inducing a succession of tiny and unnoticeable “micro fields” targeted to certain brain areas creating Alzheimer-like symptoms in its victims. Nano heart stoppers and stroke inducers would operate by restricting neural or arterial blood flow causing excruciating pain, permanent damage or death to its victims.
London Real: https://londonreal.tv/about/
** 5G is SMART Technology - THE GLOBALIST’S ULTIMATE KILLING MACHINE
** IT’S TIME TO GET RID OF THE SMART 5G KILL GRID
**5G technology uses the same phased array antennas used on fighter aircraft. These antennas allow the operator, be it human or AI, to designate and lock onto a target, through facial recognition, vaccine RFID patch or cell phone location. Designated lower power settings and different frequencies can trigger release of vaccine administered Nano contaminant pathogens throughout the body that trigger symptoms that appear to be virus induced. When set to maximum power the operator can cook any living creature through the use of multiple microwave antennas and heat a human body from the inside out like a hot dog in a microwave oven. Truly the ultimate killing machine
**5G technology also uses the pulsed mechanism of electroporation, and the Wuhan/Coronavirus outbreak is in the same area that 5G was introduced in China. DNA damaging vaccines will be mandatorily introduced worldwide. 5G pulsed waves enable any pollutants to penetrate the body more easily and give the appearance of a viral infection. This whole thing is a hoax, another fake pandemic on the way.
This is all about the vaccines!
** Nano-weapons: Tomorrow’s Global Security Threat
(GregBonadies) - North Carolina State University
Nano-weapons may be constructed by applying a combination of techniques and materials to produce a nanometer mechanical device or inorganic nano-materials or bio-materials that could interact with, and potentially damage or otherwise alter, a number of different biological or non-biological systems.
Such a broad definition encompasses such diverse potential weapons as bacterium-scale self-replicating mechanical robots that can be targeted to destroy individuals, groups or ecosystems by literally consuming them (ecophagy) and micro-miniature “submarines” that can inject genetic material into cells to destabilize cell reproduction and cause “rapid genetic mutations/recombinations to avoid the body’s immune system response.”
Nano-weapons include a variety of agents that may be designed to kill or maim human beings, animals, crops, or attack any of the many environmental systems composing the earth’s fragile ecosystem. Nano-poisons could be delivered to individual, small group or large group targets, not only to kill or disable, but could also be used to trigger specific brain functions or neural patterns thus effecting a form of mind control, for example, by reducing aggressive impulses or rendering victims pliable and subservient. “Nano mind erasers” could modify or even erase a person’s memory by inducing a succession of tiny and unnoticeable “micro fields” targeted to certain brain areas creating Alzheimer-like symptoms in its victims. Nano heart stoppers and stroke inducers would operate by restricting neural or arterial blood flow causing excruciating pain, permanent damage or death to its victims.
London Real: https://londonreal.tv/about/
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