You Will be Labeled a Global Terrorist

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
August 23, 2022
If you’re a Christian, or frankly, just a good person, you’re going to be called a global terrorist. Washington Times states that ”Republicans are the most dangerous political force in the world”. Kurt Bardella called all Republicans a “domestic terrorist cell”. We also take a look at 3 prophecies given God’s children to show us what is about to happen to the Christians. Plans are already being made to “cleanse the planet” to achieve mass extermination.
00:00 - All Republicans are now Terrorists
02:39 - Period Three
06:31 - Bunker Dream
15:40 - Biden Sings Order for 24/7 Surveillance
18:40 - Mass Extermination
21:53 - Joseph’s Kitchen
24:15 - Berkey Water Systems
25:27 - CornerStone Asset Metals
25:59 - EMP Shield
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