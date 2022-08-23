You Will be Labeled a Global Terrorist

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





August 23, 2022





If you’re a Christian, or frankly, just a good person, you’re going to be called a global terrorist. Washington Times states that ”Republicans are the most dangerous political force in the world”. Kurt Bardella called all Republicans a “domestic terrorist cell”. We also take a look at 3 prophecies given God’s children to show us what is about to happen to the Christians. Plans are already being made to “cleanse the planet” to achieve mass extermination.





00:00 - All Republicans are now Terrorists

02:39 - Period Three

06:31 - Bunker Dream

15:40 - Biden Sings Order for 24/7 Surveillance

18:40 - Mass Extermination

21:53 - Joseph’s Kitchen

24:15 - Berkey Water Systems

25:27 - CornerStone Asset Metals

25:59 - EMP Shield





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