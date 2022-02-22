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@J6patriotnews Interview with James Mcgrew 1-29-22
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0 view • February 22, 2022
https://t.me/J6patriotnews/525
The PATRIOT MAIL PROJECT has promoted the writing of letters to our Jan. 6 Political Prisoners, and they write back, keeping a Lifeline open to AMERICA'S PATRIOT FAMILY.
https://patriotmailproject.com/
https://t.me/AmericanGulagChronicles
http://stophate.com/shdod
https://capp.tpj6c.com/
https://t.me/ThePrisonersRecord
https://www.eojleague.org/
https://lookaheadamerica.org/
https://patriotfreedomproject.com/
LISTEN TO THEIR RESPONSE TO YOUR CARDS AND LETTERS!!!
The PATRIOT MAIL PROJECT has promoted the writing of letters to our Jan. 6 Political Prisoners, and they write back, keeping a Lifeline open to AMERICA'S PATRIOT FAMILY.
https://patriotmailproject.com/
https://t.me/AmericanGulagChronicles
http://stophate.com/shdod
https://capp.tpj6c.com/
https://t.me/ThePrisonersRecord
https://www.eojleague.org/
https://lookaheadamerica.org/
https://patriotfreedomproject.com/
LISTEN TO THEIR RESPONSE TO YOUR CARDS AND LETTERS!!!
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