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The Cancer Deception with Mark Sloan
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46 views • March 03, 2021
In this episode, I speak to Mark Sloan, author of the books Cancer: Crimes, Conspiracy and the Death of my Mother and Cancer: The Metabolic Disease Unraveled. As Mark will say, we are now 50 years into the war on cancer and are no closer to solving this problem through conventional cancer treatments. We discuss the ongoing destruction on human life through mainstream treatments and the suppression and availability of effective treatments in the United States that have been researched and are available all over the world. Informed consent is not a reality and we talk about where we are and where we need to go.
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