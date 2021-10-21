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DR. STELLA IMMANUEL HITS BREAKING POINT, ERUPTS DURING IVERMECTIN INTERVIEW
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351 views • October 21, 2021
Quote: "Stew Peters sat down with Dr. Stella Immanuel, and the interview took a complete detour away from early treatment for COVID, and into the real battle we're facing as global citizens, believers in God and followers of Jesus Christ. Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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Ramola D Reports | Newsbreak 134 | Dr. Robert Young calls for halt on vaccines, reveals new findings https://is.gd/Y9CXKx
Session 72: The coolant is boiling ~ Corona Investigative Committee, 1st October 2021 https://is.gd/OFVKPc
Newsbreak 133 | Breaking: Dr. Young reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP capsids, parasite in 4 vaccines https://is.gd/dUTXM6
Sitzung 60: Die Zeit ist kein flacher Kreis; Excerpt: Dr. David Martin & lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich https://is.gd/0a90Ma
A million in motion | The month the tide turned | London May 2021 Oracle Films https://is.gd/QIPMjX
Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://is.gd/iO0cB7
The final refutal of virology https://is.gd/p5Qwts
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