Russian strormtroopers liberate Zarichne without any losses
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10104 followers
177 views • 2 days ago

The assault detachment of the Russian Armed Forces entered Zarichne and due to the tactics of the command, demonstrated how they liberated a settlement located in Donetsk, without casualties, without any losses, while the Ukrainian positions were destroyed in smoke! Zarichne also called Kirovsk located on the opposite bank of Zherebets River, is an urban-type settlement on the direction of Lyman, successfully fell to the Russian side, and this was officially announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense on September 30, 2025. It is noteworthy that after Russian units from the 67th Division of the 25th Army of Group "West" captured Ukrainian artillery positions on the plateau near Torske, they launched an strike on Zarichne from there with artillery fire and drone strikes. Equipment, command posts, checkpoints, and Ukrainian troop positions were all destroyed, with a powerful explosion during the attack!

Thus, stormtroopers from Group West were tasked with entering Zarichne, and this task was successfully accomplished by clearing the settlement of the remnants of enemy forces after the main operation with artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles. Assault unit personnel proudly raised the Russian flag on agricultural buildings south of Zarichne, asserting the Russian Armed Forces' firm control over the new control zone, which was extended to 900 meters along the front line. "The task was to enter Kirovsk without losses, and the command's creative approach made this possible. During the attack, the enemy resisted, which means that the enemy's main operations were FPV or unmanned aerial vehicles," citing the assault unit's platoon commander, with the call sign 'Serp.'

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
russiaukrainedonetskazarichne
