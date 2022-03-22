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Ukraine Aid, Zelenskyy's Commercial, Fake Peace Talks, Saudi Oil Attacked & Frozen Assets Could Halt WW3 Plus...
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50 views • March 22, 2022
Why did aid to Ukraine began a year before the war started, Zelenskyy makes a commercial, Aramco oil depot attacked by a terrorist group, Saudi Arabia look to dump the dollar as talks with China look to close 6 years on, Global assets discussed from the 'red book' of the 1960's and how their funds are frozen from corrupt hands.
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[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/62392e33ee3e220013bc9471/United-Network-Global-News-Desk-with-Sunny-Gault-March-21st-2022
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bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
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[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/62392e33ee3e220013bc9471/United-Network-Global-News-Desk-with-Sunny-Gault-March-21st-2022
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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