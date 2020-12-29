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GOP lawmaker sues Mike Pence over election; NY Governor Cuomo extends eviction ban | NTD Business
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11 views • December 29, 2020
00:00 NTD Business News- 12/28/2020
01:53 Trump Signs $2.3 Trillion Relief and Spending Bill
03:29 Can U.S. Afford $2K Checks?
04:20 NY Governor Extends Eviction Ban
05:13 Eviction Ban: Impact on Landlords
07:24 Washington Will Pay $550 One-Time Jobless Benefits
08:15 Prisoner-Involved Fraud Could Cost California $12B
10:20 U.S. Holiday Retail Sales Rise 3%
11:26 Holiday Air Travel Dropped By Half: TSA
12:08 Boxing Day Retail Foot Traffic Drops 60%
13:49 GOP Lawmaker Sues Mike Pence Over Election
14:44 Georgia Lawsuit Asks for Forensic Ballot Audit
20:08 Top 4 NYC Rental Listing Trends From 2020
21:18 Tesla Model 3 Turning Heads As NYC Taxi
23:00 China Exerts More Pressure on ANT Group
26:24 Home Depot Recalls 195K Ceiling Fans
27:08 Unearthed: Fast Food, Ancient-Roman Style
01:53 Trump Signs $2.3 Trillion Relief and Spending Bill
03:29 Can U.S. Afford $2K Checks?
04:20 NY Governor Extends Eviction Ban
05:13 Eviction Ban: Impact on Landlords
07:24 Washington Will Pay $550 One-Time Jobless Benefits
08:15 Prisoner-Involved Fraud Could Cost California $12B
10:20 U.S. Holiday Retail Sales Rise 3%
11:26 Holiday Air Travel Dropped By Half: TSA
12:08 Boxing Day Retail Foot Traffic Drops 60%
13:49 GOP Lawmaker Sues Mike Pence Over Election
14:44 Georgia Lawsuit Asks for Forensic Ballot Audit
20:08 Top 4 NYC Rental Listing Trends From 2020
21:18 Tesla Model 3 Turning Heads As NYC Taxi
23:00 China Exerts More Pressure on ANT Group
26:24 Home Depot Recalls 195K Ceiling Fans
27:08 Unearthed: Fast Food, Ancient-Roman Style
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