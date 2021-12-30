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Kwanzaa is a Fake Holiday created by a criminal, Endorsed by Lori Lightfoot of Chiraqistan
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0 view • December 30, 2021
more clown world news.. the Pandering Express has started with this fake holiday Kwanzaa , I don't know ANY blacks who celebrate this made up nonsense... Even Africans don't know wtf Kwanzaa is ... Lori Lightfoot and her wife has put out an Happy Kwanzaa PSA from Chiraqistan, Illinois .... the irony
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