Morris P Rainville
Morris P Rainville
8 views • 22 hours ago

I'm excited and very proud to introduce our e-Book titled "Search for Andrea" about Alexandrine de Luc (1730 to 1749) in Versailles, France. This video explains the past life hypnosis sessions done in 1973 in Sudbury, Canada. I decided to learn hypnosis in the late 1960s and in 1973, my wife agreed to be the subject. The new e-book was released on October 24, 2025, on Kobo, and is a complete transcript of the sessions, also includes conversations with Jessica, my wife's spirit guide. It was just so fascinating to uncover all this information, and I hope readers will get the same feelings from the book.

 

 

Keywords
spiritualmorris p rainvilledorothy e rainvillepast life regression using hypnosis
