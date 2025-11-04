© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm excited and very proud to introduce our e-Book titled "Search for Andrea" about Alexandrine de Luc (1730 to 1749) in Versailles, France. This video explains the past life hypnosis sessions done in 1973 in Sudbury, Canada. I decided to learn hypnosis in the late 1960s and in 1973, my wife agreed to be the subject. The new e-book was released on October 24, 2025, on Kobo, and is a complete transcript of the sessions, also includes conversations with Jessica, my wife's spirit guide. It was just so fascinating to uncover all this information, and I hope readers will get the same feelings from the book.