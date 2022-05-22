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Deals with the Devil - Taking Back Consent, Restoring the Soul, Avoiding the False Light Traps
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95 views • May 22, 2022
Original 3h Source: Quantum Healing with Tena & Karen "Deals with the Devil - Taking Back Consent and Restoring the Soul" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKvMB10e09U
Quote: "Our beloved client has agreed to allow us to share her intimate Quantum Healing session with the hope that it will bring a better understanding of how the soul can be tricked and trapped by Satanic and Reptilian forces and how we have the power to take back consent, break these contracts, retrieve lost parts of ourselves, heal and become whole once again. This client has worked diligently on empowering herself, healing from chronic illness, narcissistic abuse and family/generational trauma. Despite the cards stacked against her in the life script, she is a testament of our innate ability to heal ourselves and take back our Sovereignty and freedom. Please watch with love in your hearts."
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
Quote: "Our beloved client has agreed to allow us to share her intimate Quantum Healing session with the hope that it will bring a better understanding of how the soul can be tricked and trapped by Satanic and Reptilian forces and how we have the power to take back consent, break these contracts, retrieve lost parts of ourselves, heal and become whole once again. This client has worked diligently on empowering herself, healing from chronic illness, narcissistic abuse and family/generational trauma. Despite the cards stacked against her in the life script, she is a testament of our innate ability to heal ourselves and take back our Sovereignty and freedom. Please watch with love in your hearts."
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
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