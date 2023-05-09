The U.S. is Sounding the ALARM┃Russia Launched the Process of Returning ALASKA

For several days now, the topic of Alaska has been discussed at the highest level by representatives of the establishment of the Russian government. And all this worries the United States very much. Moreover, US authorities are concerned that Russia has begun to closely study the agreement on the so-called sale of Alaska in 1867 for $ 7.2 million. Even by the standards of that time, this amount of money was ridiculous for the purchase of such vast territories. At the moment, Alaska is the largest of all the states that belong to the US.

