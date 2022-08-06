Effects of the Shifting Consciousness

Pearls of Wisdom

Shifting Consciousness and it’s effects



In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Suchada and Navasit

Inspired by the question from a viewer of my videos: “I have been feeling low this past couple of weeks and having a lot of pain struggling to keep myself in a higher vibration and feeling confused haven't felt like this in a long time I am getting out in nature and still meditating is there any advise you could give for me to shift out of this lower vibration”





1. When you mentioned “shifting our consciousness to the higher level”, is this the same topic as “moving into higher frequency”? It this the same topic?

2.Are there certain type of symptoms to indicate that we are on the process of shifting/moving up “consciousness” or “frequency”?

3. Are emotional symptoms like “depression or boredom or tiredness” caused from the divine within trying to urge us to transform these energy?

4. Would there be any physical symptoms like headache, nausea, diarrhea that are triggered by the shifting energy?







If you want to ask a question, we will talk about it and either answer it private or consider to make a video.

Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.



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