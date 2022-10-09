GOP Members Pressure Biden Administration To Investigate CCP’s Surveillance and Infiltration

https://gnews.org/post/p1u1f3894
10/07/2022 According to a report, CCP has been surveillancing and infiltrating a top American nuclear weapon site, Los Alamos National Laboratory for decades. GOP members pressure the Biden Administration to investigate it
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.