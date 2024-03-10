Do You Know? Episode 4
Do you know? In 1975, N.S.A.-C.I.A., Admitted having a Heart Attack Gun?
Have You ever Wondered? HOW So Few People, can have so much Control, over so many People?
It's Not just Gag Order Signed Contracts, or the fear of Prison, That Keeps Everyone in line! The Fear of Death! That's What Keeps Everyone in Line!
Can You imagine what kind of Devices they have NOW, to introduce the Highly Toxic Venom from the Indonesia Cone Snail?
Deadly Textile Cone Snails, from the Gulf of Mexico!
That's why They Pushed Everybody from Faith! So They would be in Fear! Trust Me, I'm Not Scared to Die! For Me, it is just a Change of Address!✝️Have Faith Warriors! They may Take My Life! But They'll Never Take My Soul!
We Must Unite as One and Start Fighting these Parasites on OUR Planet!
Commercial Fisherman, Standing By! We Must Realize, We are Under Hypnosis!
• The Sharing of Bias & False News is Plaguing Our Country! Mainstream Media Needs To be Shut Down NOW
OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government! We Have Today!🆘👇🙏 https://givesendgo.com/GBNU1🙏🆘🙏
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
