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ISTL-1 // WARNING Hebrew Roots - Sacred Names are "Jewish" // Need We Say More!
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448 views • April 12, 2021
ISTL-1 // WARNING Hebrew Roots - Sacred Names are "Jewish" // Need We Say More! // The Masoretic Text is from Serpent Seed Jews. So why has this snake venom called Hebrew Roots / Sacred Names infected today's Christians? - Could using Sacred Names be the unpardonable sin by inadvertently causing one to DENY the Name of Jesus Christ!!! - This is a CRITICAL teaching - SHARE, professor Truth
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