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NutriMedical Report TuesDec15th20 H3 PrepLEAFs_SupportGeorgiaSenators!
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20 views • December 16, 2020
TRUMP Win with 2 Georgia Senators, LIEs of BIDEN Getting Electoral College Votes, Seven States Alternate Electors from TRUMP GOP, Includes NM and Swing States, Planned Electors TO Trump or Unselect from Biden, Time to Jan 2021, A to Z NutriMeds Protocols FRFE Starter Phone Email Protocol HELP, President Donal Trump Plans Vaccination ON Camera, Oh My GOD!, John Walkowiak Legal Expert Statutes NO Presidential Vaccine Authority NO FDA Authority,
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