During the night, soldiers of the "North" group destroyed: a Grad MLRS in the Losevka area.
Adding: ⚡️Units of the "North" troops took control of the settlements of Borisovka, Ogurtsovo, Pletenevka, Pylnaya and Strelechya in the Kharkov region - Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
⚡️The soldiers of "North' group entered Volchansk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.