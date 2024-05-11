Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
During the night, Russian soldiers of the "North" group destroyed: a Grad MLRS in the Losevka area
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1026 Subscribers
56 views
Published Yesterday

During the night, soldiers of the "North" group destroyed: a Grad MLRS in the Losevka area.

Adding:   ⚡️Units of the "North" troops took control of the settlements of Borisovka, Ogurtsovo, Pletenevka, Pylnaya and Strelechya in the Kharkov region - Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

⚡️The soldiers of "North' group entered Volchansk


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket