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Live Debat Flemming Blicher vs Morten Wilder - LGBTQIA+ og Pædofili? [28.10.2021]
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21 views • November 01, 2021
Bemærk Flemming Blickers sidste 'bemærkning':
"Man skal 'passe på' med hvem og hvilke Ulve Kor men 'Hyler' sammen med (samarbejder)... Prøv lige at undersøg (research) hvem den mand (person) er og hvor han kommer fra, og hvad han 'er for en'"...
Men gør Flemming Blicker rent faktisk det selv? - Eller ignorer han de beviser som bliver præcenteret for ham som ligger offentligt på nettet? - Hvad er en hykler? - Hvad er en løgner? - Hvem var det der kaldte Flemming Blicker en Landsforrædder?
Jeg kender begge personligt, har filmet og delt utallige videoer med Flemming Blicher, og kender Morten Wilder fra mange år tilbage i forbindelse med mine egne sager... Jeg kunne her fortælle en historie med dokumentation med emails og video hvad Flemming Blicher rent faktisk 'står' for... Hvilke hvilke 'Ulve Kor' og personer han selv 'Hyler' sammen med (samarbejder)..
Og han nævner det igen her i denne video til sidst... Hvis han ikke har ændret 'holdning'... Jeg tvivler efter at have hørt denne 'Debat'... Hint?
-> Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
-> 3000 Subs on Bitchute - Thank you all :) + Situation update Denmark [07.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QTnT9gIS8Xrr/
https://rumble.com/vnhed1-3000-subs-thank-you-all-situation-update-denmark-07.10.2021.html
-> What's happend in Denmark? 'Save our Children' Another Demostration d 10.10.2021
https://rumble.com/vmwkn1-september-24-2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/
-> Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
https://rumble.com/vkajdz-demo-systematisk-pdofili-og-brnehandel-stortrives-i-danmark-part-1-intro-24.html
-> What Happends in Copenhagen Denmark? Demo at The Danish Freemason Headquarters [24.09.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i8xg7I4jUrjC/
https://rumble.com/vndzgv-what-happends-in-copenhagen-denmark-demo-at-the-danish-freemason-headquarte.html
-> Demonstration Copenhagen Denmark 18 Sept 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3l45JkozSG7o/
https://rumble.com/vmp425-demonstration-copenhagen-denmark-18-sept-2021.html
-> 'A Morning Thought' inspired by MrTruthBomb & Jefferson Airplane's 'White Rabbit' [14.09.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZniKvi7hd7aD/
https://rumble.com/vmht0z-a-morning-thought-inspired-by-mrtruthbomb-and-jefferson-airplanes-white-rab.html
-> Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er Pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
Statsminister Mette Frederiksen og Retssystemet holder hånden over ham.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
-> Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
-> Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
-> Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-15
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
--
'I Can't Teach Anybody Anything, I Can Only Try to Make Them Think' - Socrates
'Your Silence gives Consent" - Plato
'The Truth is Learned, Never Told' - Out of Shadows 2020
--
Wilders kommentarer kan læses her:
72 views Oct 28, 2021
Wilderdk - 1.63K subscribers
https://youtu.be/rZFzoKEBl1M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNXLDZ0M8r_tIEUC_IFa-uw
"Man skal 'passe på' med hvem og hvilke Ulve Kor men 'Hyler' sammen med (samarbejder)... Prøv lige at undersøg (research) hvem den mand (person) er og hvor han kommer fra, og hvad han 'er for en'"...
Men gør Flemming Blicker rent faktisk det selv? - Eller ignorer han de beviser som bliver præcenteret for ham som ligger offentligt på nettet? - Hvad er en hykler? - Hvad er en løgner? - Hvem var det der kaldte Flemming Blicker en Landsforrædder?
Jeg kender begge personligt, har filmet og delt utallige videoer med Flemming Blicher, og kender Morten Wilder fra mange år tilbage i forbindelse med mine egne sager... Jeg kunne her fortælle en historie med dokumentation med emails og video hvad Flemming Blicher rent faktisk 'står' for... Hvilke hvilke 'Ulve Kor' og personer han selv 'Hyler' sammen med (samarbejder)..
Og han nævner det igen her i denne video til sidst... Hvis han ikke har ændret 'holdning'... Jeg tvivler efter at have hørt denne 'Debat'... Hint?
-> Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
-> 3000 Subs on Bitchute - Thank you all :) + Situation update Denmark [07.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QTnT9gIS8Xrr/
https://rumble.com/vnhed1-3000-subs-thank-you-all-situation-update-denmark-07.10.2021.html
-> What's happend in Denmark? 'Save our Children' Another Demostration d 10.10.2021
https://rumble.com/vmwkn1-september-24-2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/
-> Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
https://rumble.com/vkajdz-demo-systematisk-pdofili-og-brnehandel-stortrives-i-danmark-part-1-intro-24.html
-> What Happends in Copenhagen Denmark? Demo at The Danish Freemason Headquarters [24.09.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i8xg7I4jUrjC/
https://rumble.com/vndzgv-what-happends-in-copenhagen-denmark-demo-at-the-danish-freemason-headquarte.html
-> Demonstration Copenhagen Denmark 18 Sept 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3l45JkozSG7o/
https://rumble.com/vmp425-demonstration-copenhagen-denmark-18-sept-2021.html
-> 'A Morning Thought' inspired by MrTruthBomb & Jefferson Airplane's 'White Rabbit' [14.09.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZniKvi7hd7aD/
https://rumble.com/vmht0z-a-morning-thought-inspired-by-mrtruthbomb-and-jefferson-airplanes-white-rab.html
-> Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er Pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
Statsminister Mette Frederiksen og Retssystemet holder hånden over ham.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
-> Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
-> Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
-> Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-15
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
--
'I Can't Teach Anybody Anything, I Can Only Try to Make Them Think' - Socrates
'Your Silence gives Consent" - Plato
'The Truth is Learned, Never Told' - Out of Shadows 2020
--
Wilders kommentarer kan læses her:
72 views Oct 28, 2021
Wilderdk - 1.63K subscribers
https://youtu.be/rZFzoKEBl1M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNXLDZ0M8r_tIEUC_IFa-uw
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