Oxford Physicist PROVES The Universe Isn't REAL; We LIVE in a Cosmic Hologram | Jude Currivan PH.D



Next Level Soul Podcast

May 30, 2023 Next Level Soul Podcast

WATCH Jude's FREE Course: Science Meets Spirituality - Embodying Higher Consciousness 👉 https://nextlevelsoul.com/jude-free All links to today's guest's books and official site - click below: 👉 http://www.nextlevelsoul.com/258 Read Dr. Jude Currivan books 👉 https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0034NQDFG?ref_=ast_author_cabib

Dr. Jude Currivan is a cosmologist, planetary healer, futurist, author and co-founder of WholeWorld-View. She was previously one of the most senior business women in the UK, has a Master’s degree in Physics from Oxford University specializing in quantum physics and cosmology, and a PhD in Anthropological Archaeology from the University of Reading researching ancient cosmologies. She has traveled to nearly 80 countries and worked with wisdom keepers from many traditions and her extensive experience and knowledge of world events, systems and trends, has led her to speak on transformational reforms in the UK, US, Europe, Japan, South Korea and Australasia. She is a life-long researcher into the scientific and experiential understanding of the nature of reality, integrating leading edge science, research into consciousness and universal wisdom teachings into a wholistic worldview.

In 2022 she was awarded Integral City’s Meshworker of the Year. Please enjoy my conversation with Jude Currivan PH.D

Timecodes: 0:00 - Episode Teaser

1:09 - Journey to spirituality and science

4:24 - What it means to be “weird” in science.

10:54 - Connection of Spirituality and Science

15:54 - Definition of consciousness

22:30 - Quantum entanglement and quantum non-locality

25:26 - What is the cosmic hologram?

35:19 - How are we physical?

37:29 - What is the definition of universal time?

49:54 - Is the expansion of the universe going faster than expected?

55:16 - What is sacred geometry?

59:34 - Who created the Great Pyramid of Giza?

1:04:44 - What is the future of dogmatic programming?

1:09:10 - Living a fulfilled life

1:09:57 - Definition of God

1:09:59 - Advice to younger Jude

1:10:13 - Ultimate purpose of life

1:10:35 - Dr. Jude's work 1:11:10 - Final Message- Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the guests and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Next Level Soul, its subsidiaries, or any entities they represent. --------------------- -------------------- -------------------- -------------------- -------------------- -------------