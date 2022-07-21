Shengjing Bank Refutes Rumors About the Failure of Its Deposit Products Withdraw on Alipay

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07/11/2022 Shengjing Bank responds to online rumors that its deposit products can’t be withdrawn on Alipay: Deposit product sales have been discontinued, and deposit withdrawal has a fixed time window