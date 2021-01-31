Prof. Dolores Cahill & Dr Reiner Fuellmich : COVID Vaccine Dangers and Accountability

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UNDER THE HOOD: TELLING NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH
ZOOM MEETING COVID Vaccine Safety Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Prof. Dolores Cahill, Viviane Fischer and legal redress and accountability by Government Leaders and Beaurocrats and Health Workers and Vaccine Manufactures being part of a COVID Hoax and subjecting people to a Vaccine which is not a Vaccine which is directly causative of Severe Health Reactions and Deaths
Source : https://rumble.com/vddx79-2021-jan-28-prof.-cahill-covid-vaccine-accountability-gov-leaders-bureaucra.html
4cmnewswire Published January 29, 2021