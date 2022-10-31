Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Reveals the Mystery of Carlos Castaneda and Shamanism

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VA #135 Creator Reveals the Mystery of Carlos Castaneda and Shamanism
Description:
Carlos Castaneda wrote intriguing stories of encounters with a Mexican shaman. Did his shaman friend fly about, and materialize objects in his hand? Can advanced metaphysical abilities best be learned in the dream state? What did he overlook, in common with most indigenous peoples? Were his accounts of the spirit existence of sorcerers accurate? Were warnings justified about ancient ruins and their contents being dangerous? Creator shares how Empowered Prayer and the Lightworker Healing Protocol are a safer and easier way to achieve the goals pursued by the shamanic seers. Join us!
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