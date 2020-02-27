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Episode #003 God’s Plan
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6 views • February 27, 2020
God had a plan before time began with the creation of the earth. You and I participated in a council of the gods in determining the elements of the plan by which we will ultimately be judged, that will determine our eternal life.
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