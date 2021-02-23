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The Prophets of Baal - American Prophets
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83 views • February 23, 2021
The Prophets of Baal - American Prophets
Why have their prophecies failed? Why do they call their own words the "word of God"...
Will you believe their phoney claims or look to what Jesus said about false prophets to REALLY discern true true prophetic voice of God?
Why have their prophecies failed? Why do they call their own words the "word of God"...
Will you believe their phoney claims or look to what Jesus said about false prophets to REALLY discern true true prophetic voice of God?
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