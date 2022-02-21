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Discussion on the Hegelian Dialectics of Covid-19, the FLCCC, Controlled Opposition, the false and destructive Allopathic Paradigm Feb 17 2022
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949 views • February 21, 2022
Join Ricardo and myself in another discussion where we cover Hegelian Dialectics of Covid-19, the FLCCC, Controlled Opposition, the false and destructive Allopathic Paradigm, the serious evil of vaccines and related matters
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