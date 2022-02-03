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False Flag Attack Down Under? CNN Imploding, More Deranged Professors & Media Is Paid Off
Aimless News
Aimless News
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150 views • February 03, 2022
If You Have An IRA or 401K, Transfer Over To Gold & Silver For No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA

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The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf


Sources used in video:

Did a false flag attack in Australia go wrong - Driver blows up, not suspicious - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10434543/Solider-killed-explosive-vest-wearing-detonates-sending-Melbourne-street-lockdown.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

Zucker out at CNN, they're going down - https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2022/02/02/nolte-cnn-chief-jeff-zucker-resigns-in-disgrace-over-inappropriate-relationship/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Another pedophile professor defends perverts - https://thenewamerican.com/suny-professor-nothing-is-wrong-with-adult-child-sex/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Tucker says media mouthpiece for the govt - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10464185/Tucker-Carlson-slams-tyrant-Justin-Trudeau-trucker-protests-Ottawa-Canada-border.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

Here's why they're the mouthpiece for govt - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/trudeau-brags-media-lets-government-off-the-hook-because-we-pay-them-600-million?ref_src=aimlessnews

Gates pays off the American traitors, I mean media - https://www.theblaze.com/news/bill-gates-bankroll-media-outlets?ref_src=aimlessnews

23 ex-congress traitors lobby for china - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/01/31/red-handed-23-former-u-s-senators-and-congressmen-who-lobby-for-chinese-military-or-chinese-intelligence-linked-companies/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Why is Biden's staff all chinese - http://198.46.190.126/images/chinesestaff.jpg

Here they come, another run at taking your guns - https://trendingpolitics.com/tyranny-crazy-schumer-wants-to-spend-billions-on-more-restrictions/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Hershey has gone full woke - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hershey-fires-all-unvaccinated-employees/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Don't tease us, do it - https://nypost.com/2022/02/02/whoopi-goldberg-threatening-to-quit-the-view-source/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Biden economy is set to crash - https://newsbusters.org/blogs/business/joseph-vazquez/2022/02/02/wow-evening-nets-ignore-us-national-debt-topping?ref_src=aimlessnews

New sub-variant more likely to infect vaxxed - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/newest-sub-variant-of-omicron-is-more-likely-to-infect-vaccinated-people/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Western Australia says no hospital visits for unvaxxed - https://twitter.com/_evelynrae/status/1488412970518401029?ref_src=aimlessnews

Covid test center was a scam, bet they're not the only one - https://www.theepochtimes.com/center-for-covid-control-faked-covid-19-test-results-lawsuit_4249545.html?utm_source=News&;utm_campaign=breaking-2022-02-01-3&utm_medium=email&est=ucwy6cdEE0LpUIJl5%2B4xeyRp8CLpELiBQS2o4BhxpQjdKBYNGwzqFOeSGGGy5mpftuU%3D

Why are myocarditis cases exploding - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/weird-myocarditis-rates-31-france-75-germany-reason/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Busted, same 'doctor' that was planted in Biden town hall - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/wait-this-freak-looks-familiar/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Lefty finds out the truth - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1488604675330904065?ref_src=aimlessnews

The Melbourne Jab Race - https://youtu.be/wvFdgdH61W4


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

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