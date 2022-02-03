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False Flag Attack Down Under? CNN Imploding, More Deranged Professors & Media Is Paid Off
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150 views • February 03, 2022
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Sources used in video:
Did a false flag attack in Australia go wrong - Driver blows up, not suspicious - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10434543/Solider-killed-explosive-vest-wearing-detonates-sending-Melbourne-street-lockdown.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Zucker out at CNN, they're going down - https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2022/02/02/nolte-cnn-chief-jeff-zucker-resigns-in-disgrace-over-inappropriate-relationship/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another pedophile professor defends perverts - https://thenewamerican.com/suny-professor-nothing-is-wrong-with-adult-child-sex/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Tucker says media mouthpiece for the govt - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10464185/Tucker-Carlson-slams-tyrant-Justin-Trudeau-trucker-protests-Ottawa-Canada-border.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here's why they're the mouthpiece for govt - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/trudeau-brags-media-lets-government-off-the-hook-because-we-pay-them-600-million?ref_src=aimlessnews
Gates pays off the American traitors, I mean media - https://www.theblaze.com/news/bill-gates-bankroll-media-outlets?ref_src=aimlessnews
23 ex-congress traitors lobby for china - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/01/31/red-handed-23-former-u-s-senators-and-congressmen-who-lobby-for-chinese-military-or-chinese-intelligence-linked-companies/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why is Biden's staff all chinese - http://198.46.190.126/images/chinesestaff.jpg
Here they come, another run at taking your guns - https://trendingpolitics.com/tyranny-crazy-schumer-wants-to-spend-billions-on-more-restrictions/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hershey has gone full woke - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hershey-fires-all-unvaccinated-employees/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Don't tease us, do it - https://nypost.com/2022/02/02/whoopi-goldberg-threatening-to-quit-the-view-source/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden economy is set to crash - https://newsbusters.org/blogs/business/joseph-vazquez/2022/02/02/wow-evening-nets-ignore-us-national-debt-topping?ref_src=aimlessnews
New sub-variant more likely to infect vaxxed - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/newest-sub-variant-of-omicron-is-more-likely-to-infect-vaccinated-people/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Western Australia says no hospital visits for unvaxxed - https://twitter.com/_evelynrae/status/1488412970518401029?ref_src=aimlessnews
Covid test center was a scam, bet they're not the only one - https://www.theepochtimes.com/center-for-covid-control-faked-covid-19-test-results-lawsuit_4249545.html?utm_source=News&;utm_campaign=breaking-2022-02-01-3&utm_medium=email&est=ucwy6cdEE0LpUIJl5%2B4xeyRp8CLpELiBQS2o4BhxpQjdKBYNGwzqFOeSGGGy5mpftuU%3D
Why are myocarditis cases exploding - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/weird-myocarditis-rates-31-france-75-germany-reason/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Busted, same 'doctor' that was planted in Biden town hall - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/wait-this-freak-looks-familiar/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Lefty finds out the truth - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1488604675330904065?ref_src=aimlessnews
The Melbourne Jab Race - https://youtu.be/wvFdgdH61W4
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Did a false flag attack in Australia go wrong - Driver blows up, not suspicious - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10434543/Solider-killed-explosive-vest-wearing-detonates-sending-Melbourne-street-lockdown.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Zucker out at CNN, they're going down - https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2022/02/02/nolte-cnn-chief-jeff-zucker-resigns-in-disgrace-over-inappropriate-relationship/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another pedophile professor defends perverts - https://thenewamerican.com/suny-professor-nothing-is-wrong-with-adult-child-sex/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Tucker says media mouthpiece for the govt - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10464185/Tucker-Carlson-slams-tyrant-Justin-Trudeau-trucker-protests-Ottawa-Canada-border.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here's why they're the mouthpiece for govt - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/trudeau-brags-media-lets-government-off-the-hook-because-we-pay-them-600-million?ref_src=aimlessnews
Gates pays off the American traitors, I mean media - https://www.theblaze.com/news/bill-gates-bankroll-media-outlets?ref_src=aimlessnews
23 ex-congress traitors lobby for china - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/01/31/red-handed-23-former-u-s-senators-and-congressmen-who-lobby-for-chinese-military-or-chinese-intelligence-linked-companies/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why is Biden's staff all chinese - http://198.46.190.126/images/chinesestaff.jpg
Here they come, another run at taking your guns - https://trendingpolitics.com/tyranny-crazy-schumer-wants-to-spend-billions-on-more-restrictions/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hershey has gone full woke - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hershey-fires-all-unvaccinated-employees/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Don't tease us, do it - https://nypost.com/2022/02/02/whoopi-goldberg-threatening-to-quit-the-view-source/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden economy is set to crash - https://newsbusters.org/blogs/business/joseph-vazquez/2022/02/02/wow-evening-nets-ignore-us-national-debt-topping?ref_src=aimlessnews
New sub-variant more likely to infect vaxxed - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/newest-sub-variant-of-omicron-is-more-likely-to-infect-vaccinated-people/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Western Australia says no hospital visits for unvaxxed - https://twitter.com/_evelynrae/status/1488412970518401029?ref_src=aimlessnews
Covid test center was a scam, bet they're not the only one - https://www.theepochtimes.com/center-for-covid-control-faked-covid-19-test-results-lawsuit_4249545.html?utm_source=News&;utm_campaign=breaking-2022-02-01-3&utm_medium=email&est=ucwy6cdEE0LpUIJl5%2B4xeyRp8CLpELiBQS2o4BhxpQjdKBYNGwzqFOeSGGGy5mpftuU%3D
Why are myocarditis cases exploding - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/weird-myocarditis-rates-31-france-75-germany-reason/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Busted, same 'doctor' that was planted in Biden town hall - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/wait-this-freak-looks-familiar/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Lefty finds out the truth - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1488604675330904065?ref_src=aimlessnews
The Melbourne Jab Race - https://youtu.be/wvFdgdH61W4
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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