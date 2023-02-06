Create New Account
The River Gang - Take A Little Longer
Music Video: Take A Little Longer (vocal version) by The River Gang.


I'm making videos for songs I wrote and recorded between 1998-2000

using Public Domain movies with no copywrite.


This is the second one. It's the vocal version of an instrumental

track from our 1st demo and is set to the film The Hitch-Hiker (1953)

which is in the public domain and not under copywrite.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Hitch-Hiker


There'll be 14 video's in all and you can listen to the songs here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/


Some info on the music video project here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/latest-news/


Song written by Steven Broome & Paul Frodsham

