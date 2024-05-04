From Banning the Bible to Noahide Laws - the big picture

Order out of Chaos – Laws built on Suspect Protests

NYC Mayor and NYPD report reveals about 48% of those arrested at Columbia and City College NY Pro-Palestine protests were not affiliated with the schools. Not surprised. Paid agitators. Source: Blazing Press News

One College all had many of the same Tents

Bill 6090, also known as the Antisemitism Awareness Act of 20231:

The bill provides for the consideration of a definition of antisemitism set forth by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) for the enforcement of Federal antidiscrimination laws concerning education programs or activities.

It is the sense of Congress that title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in programs and activities receiving Federal financial assistance.

Discrimination against Jews may give rise to a violation of such title when the discrimination is based on race, color, or national origin, which can include discrimination based on actual or perceived shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics.

It is the policy of the United States to enforce such title against prohibited forms of discrimination rooted in antisemitism as vigorously as against all other forms of discrimination prohibited by such title.

The U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism issued by the White House on May 25, 2023, notes that it is critical to increase awareness and understanding of antisemitism, improve safety and security for Jewish communities, reverse the normalization of antisemitism, and counter antisemitic discrimination.

Antisemitism is on the rise in the United States and is impacting Jewish students in K–12 schools, colleges, and universities.

The IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism is a vital tool which helps individuals understand and identify the various manifestations of antisemitism.

On December 11, 2019, Executive Order 13899 extended protections against discrimination under the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to individuals subjected to antisemitism on college and university campuses and tasked Federal agencies to consider the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism when enforcing title VI of such Act.

As for the bullet points of the IHRA referenced in the bill, the bill provides statutory authority for the requirement that the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights take into consideration the IHRA’s working definition of antisemitism when reviewing or investigating complaints of discrimination based on race, color, or national origin in programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance. According to the IHRA’s working definition, antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. GovTRackus

We dive deep into the IHRA definitions that go after the Shoes role in Jesus death. Is this the start of banning the Bible and also Noahide laws? Buy a King James Bible.

Next, we share some good news about signs in the heavens.