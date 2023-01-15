Xexex (1991, Arcade)

Xexex (known as Orius in North America) is a horizontally scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by Konami. It was only released in the arcades.

The game is somehow a cross between Gradius, R-Type and X Multiply. Your ship is equipped with a detachable unit which indestructible and can be used as a shield against bullets. The unit has tentacles (whose number can be increased by collecting certain power-ups) which attack enemies nearby once the unit is detached. The unit will also kling to vulnerable part fo enemies on close contact. Both your ship'S shot and the unit can be upgrade by power-ups. As long as the unit is detached to your ship, you can also charge your shot by holding down fire to unleash a tentacle-like energy beam.