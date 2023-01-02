We Are Called To 'Hold The Line' As We Await Our Orders To Depart On Flight #777-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JAN 1 2023

We are the last generation before the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church takes place, an event that will send this world spiraling downward into the time of Jacob's trouble. That is an awesome thought to contemplate and meditate on, but with that honor of being the generation that will see the Rapture comes an inherent responsibility to 'hold the line' until being relieved of our duty. The Judgment Seat awaits, and there is no opting out as the battle rages on.



"Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord. Wherefore comfort one another with these words." 1 Thessalonians 4:17,18 (KJB)



Let me ask you a question, Christian. If the Rapture was today, how do you want to go up? Do you want to go up to meet the Lord in the clouds as someone who lived their life for themselves, or for others? Do you want to go up as someone who took the gifts that God gave you for His glory, but instead gave them to the world for your glory? Do you want to go up as someone rich in earthly treasure but bankrupt in the heavenly currency of awarded crowns? When you boil it all down, what did people like Tyndale, Whitefield, Moody, Spurgeon, Sheffey, Sunday, Larkin and Ruckman really do during their time here on earth? If you had to condense all that God used them for into just 4 little words. what would it be? The answer is, they held the line. On this first Sunday Service of 2023, I want to bring you a message on fourth quarter Christians who are called to hold the line as we await our orders to depart. That's me and you.

