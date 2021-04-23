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The CDC Has Their Own Medical CIA To Push Their Fake Virus & Vaccines - It's All A Lie
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200 views • April 23, 2021
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Sources used in video:
When the wife wants to go someewhere expensive - https://twitter.com/TowingMikes/status/1384691796962381829/photo/1
Meet the medical CIA - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/04/22/meet-the-medical-cia/
Pfizer vaccine under microscope - https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Pfizer-vaccine-zoomed:e 1:20-2:34
Pfizer says you need more shots - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/21/scientist-who-helped-develop-pfizer-biontech-covid-vaccine-agrees-third-shot-is-needed-as-immunity-wanes.html
Beware Florida - https://magazine.whatfinger.com/view/?linkid=178606
Yes a crash is coming - https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2021-04-20/yes-it-bubble-and-yes-crash-comes-next
China collects US DNA for one reason - https://www.technocracy.news/why-does-china-collects-americans-dna/
The Pope supports abortionists - https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/in-gods-name-why-is-the-pope-inviting-abortion-backers-to-his-vatican-health-talks/
White liberal women are crazy - https://www.eviemagazine.com/post/over-50-percent-white-liberal-women-under-30-mental-health-condition
Kindergartners learn the pyramid of hate - https://notthebee.com/article/you-dont-say
Bidens infrastructure plan - https://twitter.com/elguapo64/status/1385021152234377216
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1385103319194996736
Recommended Reading:
Seth Rich Story - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jY2moGA4LnHsrUjD88tkMWFMJ6ooKvOL/view
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A $1 Per Month Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
When the wife wants to go someewhere expensive - https://twitter.com/TowingMikes/status/1384691796962381829/photo/1
Meet the medical CIA - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/04/22/meet-the-medical-cia/
Pfizer vaccine under microscope - https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Pfizer-vaccine-zoomed:e 1:20-2:34
Pfizer says you need more shots - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/21/scientist-who-helped-develop-pfizer-biontech-covid-vaccine-agrees-third-shot-is-needed-as-immunity-wanes.html
Beware Florida - https://magazine.whatfinger.com/view/?linkid=178606
Yes a crash is coming - https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2021-04-20/yes-it-bubble-and-yes-crash-comes-next
China collects US DNA for one reason - https://www.technocracy.news/why-does-china-collects-americans-dna/
The Pope supports abortionists - https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/in-gods-name-why-is-the-pope-inviting-abortion-backers-to-his-vatican-health-talks/
White liberal women are crazy - https://www.eviemagazine.com/post/over-50-percent-white-liberal-women-under-30-mental-health-condition
Kindergartners learn the pyramid of hate - https://notthebee.com/article/you-dont-say
Bidens infrastructure plan - https://twitter.com/elguapo64/status/1385021152234377216
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1385103319194996736
Recommended Reading:
Seth Rich Story - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jY2moGA4LnHsrUjD88tkMWFMJ6ooKvOL/view
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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