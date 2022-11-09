Muslim Man Explains Why He's Steering Clear of the Left and Voting Republican



"The thing is, the Republicans believe that this nation was established on religious principles. So there's some form of common ground," explained Hassan Chami.



"But the progressives? No! The progressives want to shove their ideology down our throats — to try to make us compromise our beliefs. And that is something I will never do."



