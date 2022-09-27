‘She was 12 and I was 30’ – Joe Biden

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In words so inappropriate you’d think they were being said by his son Hunter, Joe Biden wowed a teachers’ union when he pointed at a young woman in the crowd and said ‘you gotta say hi to me. We go back a long way. She was 12, I was 30.’ Obviously, America’s gaffe magnet in chief wasn’t finished, adding that ‘she helped me get a lot done.’ We’re not asking, we don’t want to know. Biden’s speech then went onto blame everything on those pesky Republicans, as is tradition.
In other news, it was found on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop that Joe Biden was listed in Hunter’s phone as ‘Pedo Pete.’ We’re sure that these two stories aren’t related.
Mirrored - RT