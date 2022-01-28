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Mummifying Murmurations Of Nepotardism
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465 views • January 28, 2022
A murder of crows choreographed a coven of magpies to line their nests with all that glitters from far and wide.
They made their plans on turning astral tides.
The vultures destroyed cultures.
They were ever so bold, and in the end they decided what history can be told.
Useful references:
https://www.unep.org/news-and-stories...
https://bostonglobalforum.org/
http://www.stanleyjohnson.org/books/
Thank you for watching
UNtopia.
They made their plans on turning astral tides.
The vultures destroyed cultures.
They were ever so bold, and in the end they decided what history can be told.
Useful references:
https://www.unep.org/news-and-stories...
https://bostonglobalforum.org/
http://www.stanleyjohnson.org/books/
Thank you for watching
UNtopia.
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