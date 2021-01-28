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01/28/2021 Does the Bible Predict a GMO Plague?
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43 views • January 28, 2021
Psalm 91:3 tells us that God will protect us from the 'noisome pestilence'
Revelation 16:2 tells us that those who take the mark of the beast will receive a 'noisome and grievous sore' .
We take a look at the Greek and Hebrew words translated as 'noisome' in the KJV and how they are translated elsewhere. This hints to something evil, mischievous and perverse behind the 'noisome pestilence' of Ps 91:3 and the 'noisome and grievous sore' in Rev 16:2. This may not be a naturally occurring plague.
Revelation 16:2 tells us that those who take the mark of the beast will receive a 'noisome and grievous sore' .
We take a look at the Greek and Hebrew words translated as 'noisome' in the KJV and how they are translated elsewhere. This hints to something evil, mischievous and perverse behind the 'noisome pestilence' of Ps 91:3 and the 'noisome and grievous sore' in Rev 16:2. This may not be a naturally occurring plague.
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