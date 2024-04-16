ISraeli IDF Soldiers Injured in Lebanon After an Explosive was Detonated

The Lebanese, Iranians, Hamas, and Hezbollah nazi terrorists will pay heavily for injuring IDF soldiers. Thank goodness these brave soldiers weren't killed!





It's obvious Iran, Russia, Syria, Palestine, and Iraq played a major role in injuring these ISraelis! ISrael must do whatever it takes from stopping islamists / nazis along with their terrorist allies from attacking both ISrael and ISraelis!





This level of antisemitic hatred is absolutely unacceptable! The ISraelis and everyone else who stands against bigotry, racism, xenophobia, and prejudice needs to retaliate against nazism!