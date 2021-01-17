1/17/2021 Miles Guo: GFashion launched the new collection on January 17, as our fellow fighters abroad are enjoying this incredible and wonderful journey, we shall examine our weakness...

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1/17/2021 郭先生直播：1月17号G翻身新品上线，在享受美好的同时，我们海外战友要反省自身的弱点，与墙内、体制内挣扎的战友们相比，我们缺乏自信和决心，是国内海量的战友们使得文贵先生坚信：中共必灭、中共已灭