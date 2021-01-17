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1/17/2021 Miles Guo: GFashion launched the new collection on January 17, as our fellow fighters abroad are enjoying this incredible and wonderful journey, we shall examine our weakness...
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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30 views • January 23, 2021
1/17/2021 Miles Guo: GFashion launched the new collection on January 17, as our fellow fighters abroad are enjoying this incredible and wonderful journey, we shall examine our weakness comparing to the fellow fighters inside of the CCP system, i.e., lack of confidence and determination; it were those domestic fellow fighters who made Mr. Guo become more and more determined: the CCP must be taken down, and it has been taken down
1/17/2021 郭先生直播：1月17号G翻身新品上线，在享受美好的同时，我们海外战友要反省自身的弱点，与墙内、体制内挣扎的战友们相比，我们缺乏自信和决心，是国内海量的战友们使得文贵先生坚信：中共必灭、中共已灭
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