Iran Aerial view: rescue & firefighting operations continue at Bandar Abbas' Shahid Rajaei Port

Video from earlier today:
Aerial footage shows rescue and firefighting operations continue at Bandar Abbas' Shahid Rajaei Port.
❗️Iran’s LARGEST port looks apocalyptic — craters, smoke everywhere, 10,000 containers destroyed, fire still raging, 40 DEAD, 1,000+ injured
Iran's supreme leader urges FULL PROBE into Bandar Abbas port blast
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has asked officials to discover any case of negligence or deliberate actions.
The death toll from Saturday’s explosion and subsequent blaze at the Shahid Rajaee port in Hormozgan province has claimed 40 lives and left over 1,200 injured.