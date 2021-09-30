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The "FUN VAX" will be great - NO MORE TERRORISTS! BILL GATES gives the low down to the CIA in 2005!
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600 views • September 30, 2021
Indeed, won't that be just great, 16 years ago this boffin virus specialist "DOCTOR" Bill Gates was explaining how he can use a vax to mind control people and their thoughts! Any idea if this might be in the present-day vaccine?
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