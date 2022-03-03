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J6 Protester Describes the Event and Assists America’s “Political Prisoners”
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Treniss Evans was present at the January 6 Capitol protest, and was charged with disorderly conduct and other “crimes” for his participation.
At the We Stand America conference in February, Evans talks to Alex Newman about his experience at the event and about the two websites he founded, CondemnedUSA.com, which publicizes stories of those suffering political persecution in America (especially the J6 prisoners), and A4Justice.org, which provides support—financial and otherwise—to political prisoners.
At the We Stand America conference in February, Evans talks to Alex Newman about his experience at the event and about the two websites he founded, CondemnedUSA.com, which publicizes stories of those suffering political persecution in America (especially the J6 prisoners), and A4Justice.org, which provides support—financial and otherwise—to political prisoners.
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