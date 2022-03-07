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More Fake 2nd Amendment Sanctuaries
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51 views • March 07, 2022
Don’t trust politicians. As we’ve seen hundreds of times in recent years, another local government passed a measure claiming to create a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary,” when they’ve actually created a sanctuary for absolutely nothing. Similarly dangerous moves are happening at the state level too.
Path to Liberty: March 7, 2022
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Path to Liberty: March 7, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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