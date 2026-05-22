A warning from the past.

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British actor Christopher Lee, who starred in Lord of Rings, Star Wars prequels in a 1975 TV interview warns of satanism and its prevalence in society 51 yrs ago. It has got worse the closer to the end we go. Jesus, Yeshua, who died on the tree on the cross for our sins, who rose again on the third day, and by his blood all who repent and believe, have full remission of sins and eternal life.