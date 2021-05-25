Walk In The Spirit - The Perfect Law Of Liberty

May you be continually blessed from our Father in Heaven who bestows upon us wisdom that is unattainable without trusting completely in HIM. All glory to the LORD God. He alone is worthy of all our praise. When you seek the LORD as He instructed us to do, you will find that in which ye seek. "For through him we BOTH have access by one Spirit unto the Father." Trust in the LORD God and Him alone. We are all mere men here, each one with different skills, talents, and abilities. Not one of us are good, no not one. Stay humble, keep the faith, seek the better things, and most importantly, let go of everything, this is our reasonable service. Stay blessed!Link to my testimony from a year ago here:Music in this video provided by Music For YouTube Videos: