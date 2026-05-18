Andriy Yermak was released on bail from the detention center where he had spent four nights, according to Ukrainian media.



Earlier, it became known that the full amount of the bail, which amounted to 140 million hryvnias, was paid for the former head of Zelensky's office.

(140 million hryvnias = U.S. 3,164,000.00) ?

Adding:

Yermak retains state-funded security detail despite criminal charges



Verkhovna Rada MP Zheleznyak noted that the guards who met Yermak upon his release from detention have been with him since his time as head of Zelensky's office. According to the deputy, their salaries are paid from Ukrainian taxpayers' money.

Adding:

Key statements from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov:



🔸 Russian forces strike only military or near-military targets in Ukraine, while Ukrainian forces continue attacking civilian infrastructure inside Russia.



🔸 During Putin's visit to China, Russia will not be competing with the US over delegation size.



🔸 Russia-China relations are broad and multifaceted — beyond trade and economics, dialogue in education is actively developing.



🔸 All items on the Russia-China economic agenda will be addressed during Putin's China visit.



🔸 Every Putin-Xi contact generates fresh momentum for the further development and expansion of bilateral relations.



🔸 Presidential aide Ushakov will provide more detailed information on the upcoming China visit.



🔸 The Ukraine peace process remains on pause — Russia expects it to resume.



🔸 Russia expects the US to continue its mediation efforts on Ukraine.



🔸 Russia is in constant contact with Cuban friends, with ongoing exchange of views on steps to ease the burden of the blockade on the republic.



🔸 Putin will hold an operational Security Council meeting today.

Adding:

Putin will arrive in Beijing on the evening of May 19, and he will be greeted by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Ushakov said.



Putin and Xi Jinping will adopt a declaration on the establishment of a multipolar world and a new type of international relations, Ushakov announced. Russia and China will sign about 40 documents during Putin's visit to Beijing.



Putin will be accompanied by a large delegation of officials and businessmen in China.



The delegation will include Dmitry Peskov, Sergey Lavrov, Denis Manturov, Tatyana Golikova, Alexander Novak, Yuri Trutnev, Dmitry Chernyshenko, Oksana Lut, Olga Lyubimova, Andrey Nikitin, Maxim Reshetnikov, Anton Siluanov, Irek Fayzullin, and Valery Falkov.



Putin and Xi Jinping will discuss the "Power of Siberia - 2" project in detail, Ushakov announced.



Putin, ahead of his upcoming visit to China, recorded a video message to the citizens of the People's Republic of China instead of preparing a traditional article for the local press, Ushakov said.



Adding:

☢️Training of military units in the use of nuclear weapons is taking place in Belarus, as reported by the country's Defense Ministry.



The stated objectives include improving the level of personnel training, checking the readiness of weapons and equipment, and practicing combat use.





🔴 @DDGeopolitics