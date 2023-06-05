SIGN LANGUAGE ONLY- On the INTERCONNECTEDNESS of illness, spirituality & GIVING UP/ GIVING IN!

hi gaiaS! We attempted to record this several times WITH THE AUDIO to no avail so here it is in sign language only.
[email protected] for inquires, questions, sign language, interpreting, wellness, readings/tarot, healing retreat INFO, and more! Reach out and email us for a free [email protected]@gmail.com
SOURCE: Minute 1.29.55-
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/susunweed/2023/05/30/ask-herbal-health-expert-susun-weed-with-guest-lucretia-jones
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.