BREAKING Missouri SUES Planned Parenthood after Veritas' Investigation Exposes Abortion Trafficking
Published 16 hours ago

Project Veritas


Feb 29, 2024


Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey today announced a lawsuit against Planned Parenthood after a Project Veritas investigation captured employees offering to assist a 13-year-old obtain a secret inter-state abortion without parental consent. "This lawsuit is a direct result of the investigation conducted by Project Veritas..."


Project Veritas: The Most Effective Nonprofit Investigative Journalism Organization in America.


We are investigative journalists exposing corruption in government, media, big tech, politics, education, and beyond through undercover video.


We are registered 501(c)(3) organization funded solely by American patriots and truth-seekers worldwide. All donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.


planned parenthoodtraffickinglawsuitmissouriabortionproject veritasattorney generalsecretsuesinterstateexposing evilno parental consentandrew bailey

