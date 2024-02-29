BREAKING Missouri SUES Planned Parenthood after Veritas' Investigation Exposes Abortion Trafficking

Project Veritas





Feb 29, 2024





Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey today announced a lawsuit against Planned Parenthood after a Project Veritas investigation captured employees offering to assist a 13-year-old obtain a secret inter-state abortion without parental consent. "This lawsuit is a direct result of the investigation conducted by Project Veritas..."





