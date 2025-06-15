Happy Father's Day 2025!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sunday Morning Live 15 June 2025
Happy Fathers' Day!
In this episode, we tackle the complexities of generosity and entitlement, sparked by insights from a father discussing insomnia on a call-in show about fatherhood. I share personal anecdotes highlighting how kindness can be undervalued and explore societal expectations of gratitude. We discuss the implications of entitlement versus appreciation in relationships while urging listeners to take personal accountability for their choices. Through humor and reflection, we advocate for a culture of reciprocity, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect in fostering healthy connections.
