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#FilmYourHospital Call-In Special: Coronavirus Panic-demic Exposed - War Room Full Show
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70 views • April 03, 2020
An epic three hour plus broadcast of the War Room covering the Film Your Hospital phenomenon that has taken over social media and exposed the fake news hospital hysteria. We also make a direct correlation on multiple fronts about the Coronavirus and 5g connection. We take calls from hospital workers and boots on the ground at hospitals to see if the hysteria being pushed by the mainstream news in accurate of if hospitals are ghost towns like all the video evidence has proven. Guests include Jason Jones who started the Film Your Hospital movement, Savanah Hernandez who breaks news on the testing process and then a guest surprise from Alex Jones at the end. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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