I Created A Religious Nonprofit To Change The World...

Watch the full website tour, bold plans & updates—fusing ancient wisdom, sustainability & freedom. All are welcome to the Bigfoot Nature Fellowship! Love and thanks to all who will donate any amount as your heart contends to support our mission. Initial donations in our early stages can help with long-term operations immensely.





Join our free community platform: https://www.skool.com/bigfoot-nature-fellowship-5832/about

Support all the work with the nonprofit: https://bigfootflorida.com/donate

Help us make the best homeschooling curriculum ever, send your material: https://bigfootflorida.com/contact

For any parents who want to homeschool, fill out this form: https://www.bigfootflorida.com/school/help

For anyone who wants a food forest design: https://bigfootflorida.com/design

All Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth





#nonprofit #philanthropy #changeTheWorld